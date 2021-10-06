Updated on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog and a chance for a storm in the afternoon. High of 81°.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a possible shower. High of 79°.
Friday: Partly sunny with a shower and storm possible. High of 76°.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a shower. High of 76°.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.
Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 77°.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 77°.
DISCUSSION:
Another foggy morning can be expected Monday morning giving way to a chance of a storm Monday afternoon.
A southwesterly flow ahead of a slow moving cold front will continue to keep temperatures and dewpoints well above what’s typical for this time of the year.
