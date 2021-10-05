State Computer Rankings Released

The top 16 in each region will move on to the tournament.
DI REGION 3
18. Newark
DIII Region 11
- Granville 5. Tri-Valley 8. Sheridan 10. Zanesville
DIV Region 15
4. John Glenn 6. Philo 8. Meadowbrook 11.Cambridge 12. Heath 13. Licking Valley 17. Maysville
22. River View 27. Lakewood
DV Region 19
2. Ridgewood 12. West Muskingum 16. Coshocton 18. New Lexington 21. Morgan
DVI Region 23
15. Buckeye Trail 17. Shenandoah 23. Crooksville
DVII Region 27
2. Newark Catholic 9. Caldwell 12. Miller 18. Rosecrans
Please follow and like us: