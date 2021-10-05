Postseason Baseball Glance

Sports
Associated Press9
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9), 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 8:10 p.m. (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner

Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, 7:02 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, 4:07 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Houston, 2:07 p.m. (MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)

National League
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winne, TBDr (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Teams TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Teams TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Teams TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Teams TBD (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Teams TBD (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Teams TBD (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Teams TBD (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Teams TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Teams TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Teams TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Teams TBD (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Teams TBD (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Teams TBD (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Teams TBD (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

