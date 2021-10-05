New Art Series for Teens Kicks Off at John McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The John McIntire Library has started a new bi-weekly event for teenagers who have a passion for art.

The PowerHouse Art Series are workshops led by local artists in the community. Individuals who want to explore different artforms and participate in hands-on activities are encouraged to sign up.

The program is funded by The PowerHouse of Southeastern Ohio.

“It’s career readiness, so if they’re interested in arts at all then this will give them a little bit of experience with different types of art forms, whether it’s pottery or we even have the Zanesville Community Theatre doing a presentation,” Assistant Librarian at John McIntire Alyssa Fisher said. “It gives them a chance to explore whether they’re interested in it or not.”

The John McIntire Library also reminds the community about a special upcoming event.

The library’s keynote author from the community read, Derk Backderf, will be instructing a class on how to make comics.

“It’s great because he has already made his own comic books and he’s very well known. It will be really fun to get one on one time with him,” Fisher said.

The next PowerHouse Art Series will take place Wednesday, October 6 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. All interested individuals must register through the MCLS website for the series.

Derk Backderf will be at Zane State College on Friday, October 8 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Individuals can register here.