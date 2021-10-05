Muskingum County Country Music Hall of Fame Day to take place at Roger’s Auction

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Country Music Hall of Fame Day is hitting the stage this month at the Roger’s Auction Barn. 

The day was established in the 80’s to honor people who have developed talents in country music.

The requirements were set for people who have lived in Muskingum County and performed for 15 years. 

“We get together and have a lot of fun with it. Right now, we have four groups scheduled to play. We also have an awards ceremony. We hope to have as many people as possible show up,” Country Music Hall of Fame Day Public Relations Director Bob Pletcher said.

Pletcher said it’s a great event for people to get together and see their friends again. 

A half and half dance is also taking place in October, hosted by those who are a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Day.

“There will be a three hour half and half dance, square dancing and round dancing. That will be our fundraiser. The Hall of Fame gives money to things like Lace up for Kids and maybe a hunger program around Christmas time,” Pletcher said.

Hall of Fame Day is set for October 17 with doors opening at noon. 

There is no ticket fee, however donations are appreciative. 

The half and half dance fundraiser will take place October 23 starting at 6:00 p.m. at 1118 W Main Street in Zanesville.

