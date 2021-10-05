Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Associated Press

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class. according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 110 1
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-0) 96 2
3. Gurnee Warren (5-1) 79 5
4. Maine South (5-1) 71 8
5. Lockport (6-0) 54 10
6. Chicago (Marist) (4-2) 50 4
7. South Elgin (6-0) 44 9
8. York (6-0) 42 NR
9. Glenbard West (5-1) 14 3
10. Bolingbrook (5-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 9. Lincoln-Way East 8. Naperville Central 8. Palatine 5. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbard North 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Brother Rice (10) (5-1) 118 1
2. Batavia (2) (6-0) 109 2
3. Wheaton North (5-1) 88 4
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-2) 73 3
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (4-2) 63 5
6. Hersey (6-0) 58 6
7. Normal Community (6-0) 51 7
8. Hononegah (6-0) 37 8
9. Prospect (5-1) 27 9
10. Collinsville (6-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 10. Moline 10. Buffalo Grove 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Geneva 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (11) (5-1) 128 1
2. Cary-Grove (2) (6-0) 118 2
3. Kankakee (6-0) 98 3
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-0) 83 5
5. Lemont (6-0) 77 4
6. Crete-Monee (4-2) 58 6
7. Wauconda (6-0) 42 9
8. Kenwood (6-0) 38 7
9. Lake Forest (5-1) 24 10
10. Oak Lawn Richards (5-1) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Machesney Park Harlem 7. Chatham Glenwood 7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 3. Washington 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (10) (5-1) 116 1
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1) (4-2) 98 2
3. Mascoutah (6-0) 93 3
4. Morris (1) (6-0) 73 7
5. Sterling (5-1) 61 9
6. Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) 53 10
7. Providence (3-3) 49 T4
8. Peoria (4-2) 46 T4
9. Glenbard South (5-1) 32 NR
10. Marion (5-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Metamora 10. Sycamore 10. Morton 5. Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5-1) 119 2
3. Richmond-Burton (6-0) 114 3
4. St. Francis (5-1) 100 4
5. Kewanee (6-0) 59 8
5. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) 59 7
7. Chicago (Phillips) (4-2) 58 5
8. Coal City (4-2) 54 6
9. Stillman Valley (5-1) 28 NR
10. Peoria Notre Dame (4-2) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Dixon 10. Hyde Park 5. Breese Central 5. Quincy Notre Dame 4. Murphysboro 2.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (5) (6-0) 121 1
2. IC Catholic (8) (6-0) 114 3
3. Monticello (6-0) 98 2
4. Tolono Unity (6-0) 88 4
5. Williamsville (5-1) 74 5
6. Byron (6-0) 73 6
7. Farmington (6-0) 44 8
8. Princeton (5-1) 40 7
9. Montini (3-3) 23 NR
10. Benton (6-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 8. Reed-Custer 7. Nashville 6. Chicago (Clark) 4. Durand 2. Carlinville 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1. Wheaton Academy 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (2) (6-0) 115 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 99 4
4. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) 90 5
5. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) 80 6
6. Pana (6-0) 66 7
7. Knoxville (6-0) 47 T7
8. Clifton Central (5-1) 40 10
9. Athens (5-1) 22 NR
10. Vandalia (5-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Rushville-Industry 6. Johnston City 6. Sterling Newman 3. Bishop McNamara 2. Rockridge 2. Chester 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Carrollton (5-1) 96 4
3. Abingdon (6-0) 94 3
3. Camp Point Central (5-1) 94 2
5. Forreston (5-1) 81 5
6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-1) 50 7
7. St. Bede (5-1) 46 6
8. Winchester West Central (5-1) 32 9
9. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-2) 22 10
10. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 14. Catlin (Salt Fork) 12. Fulton 11. Cumberland 9. Nokomis 6. Aurora Christian 2.

———
Avatar
Associated Press

