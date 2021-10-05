High School Sports Scores 10.4.21

Local Sports
Nichole Hannahs

GIRLS TENNIS

ZANESVILLE: 1 NEWARK: 4

The Newark girls tennis team defeated Zanesville 4-1 in a non conference match. The Wildcasts: Addi Taylert won 7-5, 6-2, Andy Hupp won 6-3, 6-3. Azzure Horne won 6-1, 6-0. Abby Armstrong and Kenna Hauser won 6-4, 6-2.

With the win, Newark is 7-8 overall. Next up, Newark will host Westland on Oct. 5 at 4:00 in its last match of the season.

GIRLS SOCCER:

ROSECRANS: 3 WELLINGTON: 1

Sydney Maxwell netted two goals for the Bishops and Chloe Zemba added another to get the victory. Makaela McLaughlin had a big night is goal with 17 saves.

Nichole Hannahs

