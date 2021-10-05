High School Scoreboard 10.5.21

GIRLS TENNIS:

NEWARK: 5 WESTLAND: 0

The Newark girls ended their regular season with a win over Westland in a non-conference match.

Addi Taylert won her singles match 6-2, 6-0. Andy Hupp won 6-2, 6-2. In third singles Azzure Horne won 6-1, 6-0. The first doubles team of Abby Armstrong and Kenna Hauser won 6-0, 6-0. Fallon Pitts and Natalee Breckenridge took second doubles 6-0, 6-1.

The Wildcats finish their season 8-8. They open sectional play at Pickerington Central High School on Thursday at 8:30am.

BOYS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 3 MORGAN: 2

The Tornadoes were down two goals and came back to score three straight goals by Francesco Rossi to secure the victory.