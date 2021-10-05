Funding Available to Eligible Ohioans to Help Manage Winter Heating Costs

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The winter season will be here before we know it. Columbia Gas reminds its customers about funding available to help manage winter heating costs.

Qualified Ohioans can receive funding this winter season through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans financial assistance with their home energy bills.

“The way you find out if you qualify is if your household income is below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, that is how you know you qualify,” Communication Specialist at Columbia Gas Erica Chronaberry said.

Last year, more than 131,817 Columbia Gas customers received funding to help manage their energy costs.

“People are struggling now more-so than ever with the pandemic going on. We really want people to be warmed during the winter and if this is something that can help you keep your gas flowing, then we certainly want to promote anything that can do that for you,” Chronaberry said.

Ohioans can apply once a year for the funding.

If Ohioans aren’t eligible for this particular funding, there is a list of other programs that help with assistance.

A list of energy assistance programs and payment plan options available to Columbia Gas customers can be found at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Assistance.

You can visit develop.ohio.gov to see if you qualify or call 211 or Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.