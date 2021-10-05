Early Voting Begins in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Voting polls are set up and ballots are ready to be filled out. Early voting has begun in Muskingum County.

The Muskingum County Board of Elections is allowing early voters to stop in and cast their ballots for the upcoming November 2 election.

Voters have two options to vote early: in person or by mail. 

“That is called an absentee vote and what that means is that you’re absent from voting at your voting location on Election Day. There is a form to fill out to request the ballot and once we process the form then the ballot will be mailed to the voters house,” Muskingum County Board of Elections Election Specialist Cheryl West said.

Voters have until November 1 at 2:00 p.m. to stop in the office and vote early. 

West said early voting can be effective for many residents who may not be able to make it to their designated voting location on Election Day. 

“It gives your schedule more flexibility,” West said. “We do have extended hours as we go along and get closer to Election Day. There will be more time in the office to vote. Right now we’re open until 5:00 p.m. and later on we’ll be open until 7:00 p.m. There will also be a weekend where we’ll have weekend hours.” 

The Muskingum County Board of Elections is located at 627 Market Street in Zanesville. 

