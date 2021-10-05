Blue Aces & Wildcats End Season

The Granville and Newark boys golf teams will not be moving on to district play after their match Tuesday.

The took part in the Central District DI Sectional at the Denison Golf Club where the top four teams advanced as well as the top four golfers from non qualifying teams.

Granville finished in 6th place with a team score of 322. Team member Carter Budreau will advance as an individual golfer after he shot a 72 and won a coin flip after a tie for third place overall.

Newark finished in 12th place as a team with a score of 359.