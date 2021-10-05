Updated on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT

TODAY: Foggy Morning. Partly Sunny Afternoon. Spotty PM Shower. Warm. High 79°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Possible. Partly Cloudy. Warm. Low 59°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated PM Showers/Storm. Touch Warmer. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

After a very foggy morning across SE Ohio, skies will be partly sunny this afternoon. A spotty shower chance will be with us by the mid to late afternoon, along with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Another round of patchy fog will be with us tonight, along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will bottom out around 60.

As we head into the middle and end of the week, our next storm system moves back into the area from the southeastern part of the country. An upper level area of low pressure will move into the region Wednesday afternoon into the day on Thursday. As it does move further into the Ohio Valley, it will begin to become an open wave, and begin to move a touch quicker.

Rain chances will be highest Thursday into Friday. Thunder chances will be best on Thursday. We will see the chance of rain lessening Friday evening, as the system moves further north. Temperatures will top off in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we will be drier, but a spotty shower chance will linger into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will once again remain above average, with highs back into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will return by next Monday, as a cold front will move into the region as we begin the new work week.

Have a Great Tuesday!

