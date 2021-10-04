“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” Event Kicks Off in Downtown Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- In an effort to raise awareness about domestic violence, the Muskingum County Domestic Violence Coalition hosted its annual “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” event today.

Celebrity walkers kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month to promote the discussion about sexual assault and other forms of domestic violence.

Gentlemen strutted in downtown Zanesville in women’s shoes while ladies did the same, but in men’s shoes.

Celebrity walkers made their way down Main Street from 5th to 4th street while team walkers completed a lap around the Muskingum County Courthouse

“It’s important to make sure people are aware of the reasons that there is abuse and why we need to educate people on how to get away from an abuser,” Transitions Court Advocate Dorothy Thomas said.

The event was put on to raise awareness in the community about the serious issue.

Men and women were asked to wear the shoes they aren’t used to wearing to confront gender stereotypes and expectations.

It also leads to the statement, “Before judging someone, you must understand his or her experiences.”

“People need to learn that there is help out there and resources on how to get away from their abuser. There are many reasons why they stay and we know that but we need to make sure that we’re educating the people to take the blame off of the victims and put it on their abusers,” Thomas said.

Close to 300 people signed up for the event, including 46 celebrity walkers and about 22 to 24 teams.

All the proceeds will go towards Transitions.