Utica Defeats Blue Devils in Zanesville

The Utica girls volleyball team defeated Zanesville in straight sets, 3-0, Monday night at Zanesville high school. Zanesville was more competitive in the second and third set and at times cut their deficit to within five twice including by a score of 16-11. However, Utica ended up being too much to handle.

Zanesville falls to 0-15 on the season. A chance for redemption is on the horizon in 24 hours for the Blue Devils as they visit Lakewood, Tuesday, October, 5th at 7:00pm. Utica, advances to 6-10 on the season and will face Licking Heights on the road in Pataskala, Tuesday, October, 5th at 7:00pm.