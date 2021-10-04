Utica Defeats Blue Devils in Zanesville

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick12

The Utica girls volleyball team defeated Zanesville in straight sets, 3-0, Monday night at Zanesville high school. Zanesville was more competitive in the second and third set and at times cut their deficit to within five twice including by a score of 16-11. However, Utica ended up being too much to handle.

Zanesville falls to 0-15 on the season. A chance for redemption is on the horizon in 24 hours for the Blue Devils as they visit Lakewood, Tuesday, October, 5th at 7:00pm. Utica, advances to 6-10 on the season and will face Licking Heights on the road in Pataskala, Tuesday, October, 5th at 7:00pm.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

