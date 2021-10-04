Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
All Times EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 5
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Wild Card

New York at Boston, 8:08 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

