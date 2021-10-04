Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, Oct. 5
|BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
|Wild Card
New York at Boston, 8:08 p.m.
|NBA Preseason
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
|NHL Preseason
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
