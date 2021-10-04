Three Scottie Golfers Move to Districts

The Division I East District Sectional Golf took place Monday at the Cambridge Country Club. The top three teams qualify for districts and the top three individuals from non-qualifying teams move on.

Tri-Valley’s golf team season has come to an end. They shot a 347 to finish in fourth place. However, three of their golfers has scores good enough to send them to districts as individuals.

Jaret Talbot moves on after finishing in third place overall with a score of 80. Scotties’ Cadan Pieper shot an 82 and Daniel Sparks season continues after he shot an 86.

River View and Zanesville both had individual golfers compete, none moved on to districts.