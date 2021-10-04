SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida

Sports
Associated Press16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 victory over then-No. 10 Florida last Saturday.

A conference release Monday said the school was fined for a third policy offense. Its previous violation and fine occurred following a game against Mississippi State in 2018.

A crowd of 61,632 watched Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) earn its first home victory over Florida since 1986 and first over a Top-10 opponent since 2010. The No. 16 Wildcats also ended a 16-game home losing streak against the Gators and are ranked for the first time this season entering Saturday night’s meeting against LSU (3-2, 1-1).

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Broncos knew what was coming but still couldn’t stop it

Associated Press

Sports Betting Line

Associated Press

Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory

Associated Press