Ohio Voter Registration Closes Today

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If any Muskingum County resident needs to register to vote, today is the last day of registration.

The next election takes place November 2, 2021 and in order to be able to vote, individuals must register. In addition, residents can also update their address. The process is efficient and quick.

“The two ways to do that would be to come to our office and do it in person or you can go to our website and there is an option to do it online. Either way, you have to have it done by 9:00 p.m. tonight,” Election Specialist at Muskingum County Board of Elections Cheryl West said.

The Muskingum County Board of Elections will remain open until 9:00 p.m. to accommodate individuals who have to come home from work and need to stop in the office.

West said voting gives residents the opportunity to have a say in who they want in local and state offices.

“Most of the content for the ballot for this upcoming November will be local offices,” West said. “There are a couple of county issues, fire department levies and those kinds of things. School boards also have a presence on the ballot for November as well, so you have an impact on what goes on outside your back door.”

The Muskingum County Board of Elections office is located at 627 Market Street. If you have any questions, you can reach them at (740)-455-7120