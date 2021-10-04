Muskies Moving on in Golf Tourney

The John Glenn Muskies will move on to the state golf tournament after their performance at the DII Boys Districts at Eaglesticks on Monday.

The Muskies finished in second place with a team score of 316 just behind first place Carrollton who shot a 312.

John Glenn’s Noah Dever shot an 81 on the day. Noah Van Fossen shot a 76. Braden Rice added a score of 77. Drew Johnson shot a 92 and Adam Johnson an 82.

Maysville will not qualify for states after finishing 5th. Meadowbrook finished 8th.

Cambridge, Ridgewood and West Muskingum each had individual golfer compete. None scored high enough to make it to the state competition.