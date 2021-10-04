Local Scores 10/4/2021

Stories
Court Zeppernick17

VOLLEYBALL

COSHOCTON 3 NEWCOMERSTOWN 0

Coshocton wins 25-10 25-9 25-22. The Redskins offense was lead by Jalynn West with 41 assists to several Redskin attackers. Lindsay Bryant pounded 13 kills.

VOLLEYBALL

UTICA 3 ZANESVILLE 0

VOLLEYBALL

TRI-VALLEY 3 INDIAN VALLEY 0

GIRLS SOCCER

LOGAN ELM 2 NEW LEXINGTON 1

GIRLS SOCCER

ROSECRANS 3 WELLINGTON 1

Sydney Maxwell scores two goals for Rosecrans. Chloe Zemba adds one goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

WEST MUSKINGUM 5 RIDGEWOOD 4

GIRLS SOCCER

JOHN GLENN 1 DOVER 1

Dover goal by Pria Metcalf 16:39 left in the half. John Glenn goal by Angela Kumler off a Bella Eubanks assist 12:20 left in the half. John Glenn faces Tri-Valley Wednesday at 7:00pm.

