Local Scores 10/4/2021

VOLLEYBALL
COSHOCTON 3 NEWCOMERSTOWN 0
Coshocton wins 25-10 25-9 25-22. The Redskins offense was lead by Jalynn West with 41 assists to several Redskin attackers. Lindsay Bryant pounded 13 kills.
VOLLEYBALL
UTICA 3 ZANESVILLE 0
VOLLEYBALL
TRI-VALLEY 3 INDIAN VALLEY 0
GIRLS SOCCER
LOGAN ELM 2 NEW LEXINGTON 1
GIRLS SOCCER
ROSECRANS 3 WELLINGTON 1
Sydney Maxwell scores two goals for Rosecrans. Chloe Zemba adds one goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST MUSKINGUM 5 RIDGEWOOD 4
GIRLS SOCCER
JOHN GLENN 1 DOVER 1
Dover goal by Pria Metcalf 16:39 left in the half. John Glenn goal by Angela Kumler off a Bella Eubanks assist 12:20 left in the half. John Glenn faces Tri-Valley Wednesday at 7:00pm.
