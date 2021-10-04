Illinois High School Football Fared

1. Loyola (6-0) beat Chicao (Marist) 33-21.

2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-0) beat Metea Valley 31-0.

3. Glenbard West (5-1) lost to York 12-10.

4. Chicago (Marist) beat (5-2) lost to Loyola 33-21.

5. Gurnee Warren (5-1) beat Waukegan 75-0.

6. Naperville Central (3-3) lost to

7. Lincoln-Way East (4-2) lost to Sandburg 30-27.

8. Maine South (5-1) beat Glenbrook South 32-17.

9. South Elgin (6-0) beat Streamwood 57-8.

10. Lockport (6-0) beat Lincoln-Way West 21-13.

1. Brother Rice (6-1) beat Chicago Mt. Carmel 43-36

2. Batavia (6-0) beat Wheaton-Warrenville South 41-20.

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-2) lost to Brother Rice 43-36.

4. Wheaton North (5-1) beat Glenbard North 21-20.

5. Chicago (St. Rita) beat (4-2) beat Nazareth 42-39.

6. Hersey (6-0) beat Rolling Meadows 50-14.

7. Normal Community (6-0) beatPeoria 42-38.

8. Hononegah (6-0) beat Belvedere North 14-9.

9. Prospect (5-1) beat Wheeling 50-6.

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-3) lost to Batavia 41-20.

1. East St. Louis (5-1) beat Belleville West 68-0.

2. Cary-Grove (6-0) beat Huntley 44-13.

3. Kankakee (6-0) won by forfeit.

4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) beat (6-0) beat De La Salle 45-7.

5. Lemont (6-0) beat Bremen 61-22.

6. Crete-Monee (4-2) beat Thornridge 76-0.

7. Kenwood (6-0) beat Morgan Park 21-8.

8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-2) lost to Hampshire 43-42.

9. Wauconda (6-0) beat Lakes 29-13.

10. Lake Forest (5-1) beat Libertyville 56-19.

1. Rochester (5-1) beat Lanphier 42-0.

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-3) beat Marmion 35-28.

3. Mascoutah (6-0) beat Triad 34-10.

4. Providence (4-2) lost to Montini 28-3.

(tie) Sycamore (4-1) lost to Richmond-Burton 42-20.

6. Peoria (4-2) lost to Normal 42-38.

7. Morris (5-1) lost to Rockridge 27-8.

8. Metamora (5-1) lost to Morton 40-30.

9. Sterling (5-1) beat Quincy 50-18.

10. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) beat Notre Dame 41-0.

1. Joliet Catholic (6-0) beat St Laurence 41-7.

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) beat (5-1) beat Jacksonville 55-10.

3. Richmond-Burton (6-0) beat Sycamore 42-20.

4. St. Francis (5-1) beat Aurora Christian 49-30.

5. Chicago (Phillips) beat (4-2) beat Whitney Young 38-6.

6. Coal City (4-2) beat Manteno 42-14.

7. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) beat Oregon 47-0.

8. Kewanee (6-0) beat Hall 24-22.

9. Quincy Notre Dame (4-2) lost to Mahomet-Seymour 41-0.

10. Mt. Zion (4-2) lost to Effingham 28-27.

1. Wilmington (6-0) beat Reed Custer 21-14.

2. Monticello (6-0) beat Rantoul Township 28-0.

3. IC Catholic (6-0) beat Wheaton Aca. 29-16.

4. Tolono Unity (6-0) beat Pontiac Township 48-6.

5. Williamsville (5-1) beat North Mac 52-28.

6. Byron (6-0) beat Rock Falls 63-7.

7. Princeton (5-1) beat Newman Central Catholic 41-0.

8. Farmington (6-0) beat Rushville Industry 51-12.

9. Reed-Custer (5-1) lost to Wilmington 21-14.

(tie) beat Mt. Carmel (5-1) lost to St. Ptrick 41-21.

1. Decatur St. Teresa (6-0) beat Madison 49-0.

2. Breese Mater Dei (6-0) beat Du Quoin 50-14.

3. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) beat Fieldcrest 54-6.

4. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) beat Pleasant Plains 61-7.

5. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) beat Salt Fork 54-41.

6. Pana (6-0) beat Litchfield 55-8.

7. Rushville-Industry (5-1) lost to Farmington 51-12.

(tie) Knoxville (5-0) beat Annawan-Wethersfield 54-26.

9. Clifton Central (5-1) beat Dwight 40-6.

10. Sterling Newman (4-2) lost to Princeton 41-0.

1. Lena-Winslow (6-0) beat Depaul College Prep 38-27.

2. Camp Point Central (5-1) beat Triopia-Meredosia Chamber 58-20.

(tie) beat Abingdon (6-0) won by forfeit.

4. Carrollton (5-1) beat Grenield Northwestern 34-16.

5. Forreston (5-1) beat East Dubuque 56-20.

6. St. Bede (5-1) beat Bureau Valley 13-7.

7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) beat (5-1) beat Routt Catholic 34-6.

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-2) lost to Carrollton 34-16.

9. Winchester West Central (5-1) beat North Greene 61-0.

10. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-2) beat Warrensburg Latham 29-6.