Illinois High School Football Fared

|Class 8A
1. Loyola (6-0) beat Chicao (Marist) 33-21.
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-0) beat Metea Valley 31-0.
3. Glenbard West (5-1) lost to York 12-10.
4. Chicago (Marist) beat (5-2) lost to Loyola 33-21.
5. Gurnee Warren (5-1) beat Waukegan 75-0.
6. Naperville Central (3-3) lost to
7. Lincoln-Way East (4-2) lost to Sandburg 30-27.
8. Maine South (5-1) beat Glenbrook South 32-17.
9. South Elgin (6-0) beat Streamwood 57-8.
10. Lockport (6-0) beat Lincoln-Way West 21-13.
|Class 7A
1. Brother Rice (6-1) beat Chicago Mt. Carmel 43-36
2. Batavia (6-0) beat Wheaton-Warrenville South 41-20.
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-2) lost to Brother Rice 43-36.
4. Wheaton North (5-1) beat Glenbard North 21-20.
5. Chicago (St. Rita) beat (4-2) beat Nazareth 42-39.
6. Hersey (6-0) beat Rolling Meadows 50-14.
7. Normal Community (6-0) beatPeoria 42-38.
8. Hononegah (6-0) beat Belvedere North 14-9.
9. Prospect (5-1) beat Wheeling 50-6.
10. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-3) lost to Batavia 41-20.
|Class 6A
1. East St. Louis (5-1) beat Belleville West 68-0.
2. Cary-Grove (6-0) beat Huntley 44-13.
3. Kankakee (6-0) won by forfeit.
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) beat (6-0) beat De La Salle 45-7.
5. Lemont (6-0) beat Bremen 61-22.
6. Crete-Monee (4-2) beat Thornridge 76-0.
7. Kenwood (6-0) beat Morgan Park 21-8.
8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-2) lost to Hampshire 43-42.
9. Wauconda (6-0) beat Lakes 29-13.
10. Lake Forest (5-1) beat Libertyville 56-19.
|Class 5A
1. Rochester (5-1) beat Lanphier 42-0.
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-3) beat Marmion 35-28.
3. Mascoutah (6-0) beat Triad 34-10.
4. Providence (4-2) lost to Montini 28-3.
(tie) Sycamore (4-1) lost to Richmond-Burton 42-20.
6. Peoria (4-2) lost to Normal 42-38.
7. Morris (5-1) lost to Rockridge 27-8.
8. Metamora (5-1) lost to Morton 40-30.
9. Sterling (5-1) beat Quincy 50-18.
10. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) beat Notre Dame 41-0.
|Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic (6-0) beat St Laurence 41-7.
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) beat (5-1) beat Jacksonville 55-10.
3. Richmond-Burton (6-0) beat Sycamore 42-20.
4. St. Francis (5-1) beat Aurora Christian 49-30.
5. Chicago (Phillips) beat (4-2) beat Whitney Young 38-6.
6. Coal City (4-2) beat Manteno 42-14.
7. Genoa-Kingston (5-1) beat Oregon 47-0.
8. Kewanee (6-0) beat Hall 24-22.
9. Quincy Notre Dame (4-2) lost to Mahomet-Seymour 41-0.
10. Mt. Zion (4-2) lost to Effingham 28-27.
|Class 3A
1. Wilmington (6-0) beat Reed Custer 21-14.
2. Monticello (6-0) beat Rantoul Township 28-0.
3. IC Catholic (6-0) beat Wheaton Aca. 29-16.
4. Tolono Unity (6-0) beat Pontiac Township 48-6.
5. Williamsville (5-1) beat North Mac 52-28.
6. Byron (6-0) beat Rock Falls 63-7.
7. Princeton (5-1) beat Newman Central Catholic 41-0.
8. Farmington (6-0) beat Rushville Industry 51-12.
9. Reed-Custer (5-1) lost to Wilmington 21-14.
(tie) beat Mt. Carmel (5-1) lost to St. Ptrick 41-21.
|Class 2A
1. Decatur St. Teresa (6-0) beat Madison 49-0.
2. Breese Mater Dei (6-0) beat Du Quoin 50-14.
3. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) beat Fieldcrest 54-6.
4. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) beat Pleasant Plains 61-7.
5. Bismarck-Henning (6-0) beat Salt Fork 54-41.
6. Pana (6-0) beat Litchfield 55-8.
7. Rushville-Industry (5-1) lost to Farmington 51-12.
(tie) Knoxville (5-0) beat Annawan-Wethersfield 54-26.
9. Clifton Central (5-1) beat Dwight 40-6.
10. Sterling Newman (4-2) lost to Princeton 41-0.
|Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (6-0) beat Depaul College Prep 38-27.
2. Camp Point Central (5-1) beat Triopia-Meredosia Chamber 58-20.
(tie) beat Abingdon (6-0) won by forfeit.
4. Carrollton (5-1) beat Grenield Northwestern 34-16.
5. Forreston (5-1) beat East Dubuque 56-20.
6. St. Bede (5-1) beat Bureau Valley 13-7.
7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) beat (5-1) beat Routt Catholic 34-6.
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-2) lost to Carrollton 34-16.
9. Winchester West Central (5-1) beat North Greene 61-0.
10. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-2) beat Warrensburg Latham 29-6.