Golfers Tee Off at Annual Golf Tournament to Benefit Families Affected by Autism

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Golfers took part in the 11th Annual Coconis Furniture “Tee It Up For Autism” golf tournament today at the Zanesville Country Club to support local children with Autism.

Everyone that was a part of the event were excited to come out and support the cause today, especially since last year’s tournament was cancelled. The proceeds raised will go towards the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio grant programs, which will fund families and kids with Autism.

The money will help those in need pay for necessary doctors, medical treatments and therapies.

“A lot of our families have to travel and most of the doctors that are successfully treating autism don’t take insurance. It can be really financially hard on the families, so we try to make that a lot easier and provide the financial means for them to do it,” President of NAASEO Shannon Coconis said.

Contests and auctions also took place to help raise money for the cause. Coconis thanked everyone who contributed to the event as well as all the sponsors as they couldn’t have done it without them.

“It’s always great. We usually have a musical act or somebody coming in and this year we have Zane who is an amazing guitarist and has Autism. All our golfers get to see him and see what he has done with his life. They also get to hear his story and that’s going to be exciting,” Coconis said.

Families affected by Autism can visit the NAASEO website to get in contact with Shannon Coconis and learn more about the charitable organization.

11th Annual “Tee It Up For Autism” Golf Tournament