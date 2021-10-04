Double Fatal Accident Investigated in Coshocton County

Local News Stories
George Hiotis24

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double fatal accident. 

It happened early Saturday morning on US 36 in Newcastle Township.  Sheriff James Crawford says 26-year-old Tiffani Maybury of Mount Vernon was driving west on US 36 when her vehicle was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Macy Wolford of Warsaw.

  The Sheriff says Maybury had one passenger in the vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Brent Kauffman of Utica.  Both were pronounced dead on the scene. 

Sheriff Crawford says alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.  The accident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Copper & Co Salon + Spa Official Open House, Grand Opening

Kailan Martin

BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser Happening at the South Zanesville Fire Department

Kailan Martin

The Official Paul Bunyan Show Happening at The Guernsey Fairgrounds

Kailan Martin