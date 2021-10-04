Double Fatal Accident Investigated in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double fatal accident.

It happened early Saturday morning on US 36 in Newcastle Township. Sheriff James Crawford says 26-year-old Tiffani Maybury of Mount Vernon was driving west on US 36 when her vehicle was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Macy Wolford of Warsaw.

The Sheriff says Maybury had one passenger in the vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Brent Kauffman of Utica. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff Crawford says alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.