The Crooksville Ceramics boys golf team failed to reach the state tournament after their outing at the Southeast Division DIII District at the Elks Country Club.

Crooksville ended their run with a fifth place finish and a team score of 355. No individual golfers from the Ceramics advanced.

Crooksville’s Bo White shot an 87. Cooper Watts shot a 90. Vaugh Childress added an 84. Tucker Watts shot a 94 and Gabe Sandefur shot a 115.