Brutus named Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Brutus as its dog of the week.

Brutus arrived at the adoption center last month as a stary.

The boxer mix is estimated to be about 6-years-old and is up to date on all his vaccines. He enjoys playing and being around everyone.

“We feel like he has a little bit of rambunctiousness to him so he might do well with older children and so forth,” Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

A volunteer at the adoption center said Brutus is her favorite and would love to see a family adopt him and give him lots of love.

Brutus also enjoys going on walks and rides well in the car.

Volunteers are greeted with a happy Brutus every morning as he always has a clean kennel.

“Anybody that’s interested, get a hold of us at our old facility,” McQuaid said. “It’s the same phone number and we’ll hook you up with an appointment. If you have another dog we will make that arrangement too. One of our staff members will help you out.”

Volunteers are unsure how he is with cats but he is non reactive to dogs. Brutus is eager to find his forever home.

Interested individuals can contact the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center at (740)-453-0273 or visit its website.

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is located at 1500 Newark Road in Zanesville.