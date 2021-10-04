Updated on Sunday, October 3rd 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. High of 74°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 77°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers possible. High of 80°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely and storms possible. High of 75°.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers possible. High of 75°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 76°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 77°.

DISCUSSION:

Early on in the week, a slow moving cold front will near our area. As it approaches a stronger southwestern flow will be created which will cause temperatures and dewpoints to be well above their climatological average. The low is expected to weaken as it approaches which means the front will dissipate and not reach our area.

Early to mid-week, the weakening closed low will continue to move towards us. Without a significant attached front we won’t be cooling off drastically as the low approaches. Southwestern flow continues into next weekend causing enhanced rain chances daily.

