Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in Sunday’s final regular season game for both teams.

Syndergaard (0-1) allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was his second start after returning from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets (77-85) were held to three hits. They suffered one final letdown in their disappointing season as they failed to win the season series against the Braves.

The Braves already had clinched their fourth consecutive NL East title before winning two of three in the weekend to take the season series 10-9. Manager Brian Snitker used his normal lineup.

Braves right-hander Charlie Morton allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Morton is scheduled to start in Friday’s opener of the NL Division Series at Milwaukee.

Soler lined the homer to left on Syndergaard’s second pitch. With one out, Ozzie Albies doubled and scored on Riley’s single. Riley was thrown out attempting to advance to second on a review after being called safe at second on the field.

Syndergaard pitched one scoreless inning against Miami on Tuesday.

Trevor Williams allowed three runs in five innings for the Mets. Riley hit an RBI double off Williams in Atlanta’s three-run third.

Spencer Strider (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his second appearance after rising through four levels of the Braves’ minor leagues this season.

Snitker said left-hander Max Fried, the scheduled Game 2 starter on Saturday, may throw a simulated game on Monday. Otherwise, Snitker said he wasn’t concerned about his pitchers’ extra rest before the postseason.

“I don’t worry about that,” Snitker said before the game. “They don’t forget how to pitch.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson (left forearm inflammation) was expected to throw three innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Davidson had a 3.60 ERA in four starts with Atlanta before landing on the injured list on June 16.

“Hopefully we continue on and have a need to keep getting him stretched out just in case,” Snitker said.

40-DOUBLE MILESTONES FOR ALBIES

With his 40th double of the season, Albies became the 10th player in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 20 homers and five triples. He has 30 homers and seven triples.

Albies is the third Braves hitter with at least 40 doubles, 20 homers and 100 RBIs (106), joining Hank Aaron (1959) and Chipper Jones (1999).

UP NEXT

Mets: New York’s spring training Grapefruit League opener is scheduled for Feb. 26 against Miami in Jupiter, Florida. The Mets open the 2022 season at home on March 31 against Washington.

Braves: Morton is expected to start when Atlanta opens its NL Division Series at Milwaukee on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports