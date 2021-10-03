NYCFC, Nashville FC play to scoreless tie

Sports
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville and New York City FC played to a 0-0 tie Sunday in a match between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

It was a familiar storyline for Nashville (11-3-14), which has posted more ties this season than any other MLS squad. Entering Sunday it was the only team with double-digit draws.

As for NYCFC (11-10-7), though picking up a point in the standings, it now has gone a span of three games — 329 minutes — without scoring.

Jesús Medina’s bending shot in the 17th minute was reflective of NYCFC’s missed opportunities.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

