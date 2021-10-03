Copper & Co Salon + Spa Official Open House, Grand Opening

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Copper & Co Salon + Spa opened for business in September, but celebrated today with an official open house.

Lindsay Maurer, the owner of the salon plus spa said she has been in the industry for about 10 years and talks about the support she has received as a first time business owner.

“Things have been really really good. We had a lot of support before we opened and even more once we opened,” Maurer stated. “People are really excited to get in the doors and support us. We have a really good team and it’s been really exciting.”

Copper and Co Salon and Spa is a full service salon that provides all hair services and more according to Maurer.

“We have a message technician, we take care of skin care with facials and chemical peels. We have waxing, body waxing, all nail services and pedicure services,” Maurer said.

There were also giveaways, desserts and drinks during the official open house. Maurer says that she is happy to provide efficient beauty services to the community and for more information on services, and hours, you can visit the Facebook page at Copper & Co Salon.