BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser Happening at the South Zanesville Fire Department

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto are passing out delicious Sunday chicken dinners today at the fire station, with all funds going towards the fire department equipment and the disabled at Grotto.

This is the second chicken BBQ of the year. Russell Taylor, Chief of the South Zanesville Department said that they’ve prepared a good amount of dinners and even though it rained, the fundraiser is still a success.

“We ordered 1,000 chicken dinners. Right now, I think we’ve sold 700 already. We still have a couple of 100 to go if anybody comes up and we’ll still have chicken for them,” Taylor said.

When asked how the fire department and Amrou Grotto partnered up for this type of fundraiser, Taylor stated that COVID really slowed things up so it allowed them to come together and support each other’s endeavors.

“Due to COVID there were restaurants/bars and events that were kind of slow because of all the rules and regulations, people could gather. So they came to us and we joined forces together trying to raise money for both organizations.”

The chicken dinners are $10 that also includes half a roll, coleslaw, applesauce and a drink. Taylor added that their mission is to be out there until they sell out, but said that the leftover dinners will be donated to Abbott Senior Living.