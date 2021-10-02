The Official Paul Bunyan Show Happening at The Guernsey Fairgrounds

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio- The Ohio Forestry Association (OFA) is holding their Official Paul Bunyan show at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The show was established in 1957 and is one of the nation’s largest and oldest forest industry trade, according to Brad Perkins, Executive Director of OFA.

“The forest product industry in Ohio is a big deal. It’s a 27 billion dollar a year economic impact industry, most people don’t know that,” Perkins said. “So we have a lot of different educational things out here for them. We have educational seminars where they can actually go and listen to professionals talk about managing their forest and talk about proper logging techniques.”

Perkins added that visitors will have the chance to see all the newest equipment available on the market and talked more on the importance of the hardwood industry in Ohio.

“A lot of people worry, are we cutting too many trees down and making stuff out of it? But Ohio is actually still growing 1 ½ to two times the volume of what we are harvesting so it’s a sustainable industry. It’s making beautiful products that we use everyday,” Perkins stated.

The event also included 130 exhibitors that represent all facets of the industry throughout North America, multiple competitions, activities and food and will continue until Sunday, October 3rd.