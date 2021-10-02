The 2nd Annual Underground Railroad Symposium Happened at the John McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County History had their second annual Underground Railroad Symposium today at the John McIntire Library with four guest expert speakers, Kristina Estelle, Tom Milhollan, Scott Britton and Margaret Brennan.

Peter Cultice, the President of the Muskingum County History said they would normally have an event like this at the Stone Academy, but due to renovations, it still didn’t stop them from providing historical knowledge on the Underground Railroad.

“Back in April of 1835, about 114 representatives throughout the state of Ohio came to the Stone Academy and they formed the Ohio Anti Slavery Society in Putnam,” Cultice stated. “Putnam was just a very strong abolitionist area, although there were anti abolitionists in the area, but a strong underground railroad area with conductors and station masters and we wanted to bring that to life to make sure people knew the history of the area.”

Cultice shared that they wanted to expand this year’s event by bringing guests to speak on the significance of the Underground Railroad for their area.

The city Wheeling had a slave auction block and was also involved in the Underground movement so it was on opposite sides of the spectrum showing the division within the United States at the time, according to Cultice.

“This year we have speakers from Marietta, from Belmont County Ohio, from Wheeling West Virginia and Washington Pennsylvania. All of those areas were very much involved in the Underground Railroad movement,” Cultice said.

If you are interested in history and want to become a member, please visit their website at muskingumcountyhistory.org. You can also find more information and details on upcoming events.