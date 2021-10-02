Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 47, Bristol 23

Archbishop Ryan 34, Lansdale Catholic 21

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Westmont Hilltop 14

Cardinal O’Hara def. Philadelphia West Catholic, forfeit

Central Bucks East 56, Pennsbury 21

Central Mountain 64, Warrior Run 6

Conwell Egan 17, Archbishop Carroll 7

Erie 43, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, N.Y. 7

Executive Charter 25, Overbrook 0

Fleetwood 26, Twin Valley 9

Haverford School 21, Landon, Md. 14

Jenkintown 17, George School 14, OT

Kensington 48, Mastbaum 0

La Salle 28, St. Joseph’s Prep 21

Lake-Lehman 47, Holy Redeemer 13

Laurel 48, Freedom Area 0

Mercersburg Academy 32, Perkiomen School 24

Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14

Nazareth Area 17, Bethlehem Liberty 6

North Pocono 28, Abington Heights 0

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Wilson 6

Olney Charter 34, Martin Luther King 0

Rochester 34, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7

Sayre Area 39, Huntingdon 6

Scranton Prep 55, West Scranton 7

Sheffield 55, Keystone 35

South Williamsport 40, Columbia-Montour 8

Steelton-Highspire 36, Middletown 0

Susquehanna 34, Scranton Holy Cross 16

The Hill School 35, Pennington, N.J. 0

Valley Forge Military 16, Delco Christian 8

Wilkes-Barre Area 27, Wyoming Valley West 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brashear vs. Uniontown, ppd.

Governor Mifflin vs. Reading, ccd.

