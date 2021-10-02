Perez hitless, rest of Royals bats busy; Twins finish last

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 Friday.

With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years.

Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

All the other Kansas City starters either scored or drove in a run. Hunter Dozier, who homered, and Whit Merrifield each had three hits.

Jonathan Heasley picked up his first major league win. Heasley (1-1) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with three of the runs coming in the sixth.

John Gant (5-11) gave up six runs and eight hits in four innings.

Merrifield led off the first with a soft single, Nicky Lopez bunted for a hit and Perez was plunked, loading the bases. A wild pitch scored a run and Carlos Santana had an RBI grounder.

The Royals added two more runs in the third and Andrew Benintendi blooped a two-run double in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Dozier homered in a two-run fifth that ended when Perez struck out with the bases loaded.

Ryan Jeffers led off the Twins sixth with a homer and Miguel Sano added a two-run single.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals C Sebastian Rivero was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. With Perez nursing a sore ankle, the Royals needed someone to back up Cam Gallagher. To make room on the roster, RHP Tyler Zuber was option to Omaha.

UP NEXT

Griffin Jax (3-5, 6.78 ERA) starts for the Twins against Kris Bubic (6-6, 4.52 ERA).

___

