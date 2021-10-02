High School Sports Scores 10.2.21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

PHILO: 3 MORGAN: 0

The Electrics defeated the Raiders 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

MEADOWBROOK : 2 DOVER: 0 , MEADOWBROOK: 2 TUSKY VALLEY: 0

The Meadowbrook Colts took part in a tri-match at Dover High School. The Colts defeated the Tornadoes 25-10, 25-18. The beat Tusky Valley in the second match 27-25, 25-16. The Colts are now 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the MVL.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 0 NEW LEXINGTON: 3

CALDWELL: 3 ST JOHNS: 0

BOYS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 9 TRI-VALLEY: 2

The Blue Devils are 5-7-1 and host Granville on Thursday.

CALDWELL: 3 PHILO: 0

CROSS COUNTRY:

CAMBRIDGE INVITATIONAL

At the Cambridge Invitational the John Glenn Muskies came out on top in the High School Boys Large School Division. Cambridge finished fourth and Licking Valley fifth. Morgan was eighth and Meadowbrook 10th.

The Little Muskies Cody Clendenning finished in the second spot overall with a time of 17:26:16. Garett Buchanan was third over all with a time of 17:29:82. Braylon Buchanan was seventh overall with a time of 17:53:51. 13th overall was Caiden Lake with his time of 18:26:78 and 28th overall was Carson Clouse with his time of 19:31:85.

Evan Phillips led Cambridge to finish 6th overall with a time of 17:48:11. Alex Shockley finished 12th overall with his time of 18:26:17. Wes Phillips was 18th overall with a time of 18:45:65. Nicholas Hatfield was 22nd overall with a time of 19:03:47 and Keegan Mathers was 34th with a time of 20:07:77.

Licking Valley’s Logan Debo finished in the 15th spot with a time of 18:28:65. Sam Busic was 25th with a time of 19:16:64. A time of 19:20:10 gave Anthony Blizzard the 26th spot. Scott West finished in 38th with his time of 20:22:73. Matthew Ferhman was 52nd.

Morgan was led by John Kirkbride who finished 30th with a time of 19:46:36. At 31 Tyler Locke end the race with a time of 19:47:33. Cody Young was 36th with a time of 20:12:13. Blaize May was 83rd and Trayton Nelson 84th.

Meadowbrook’s Jackson Lendon was 39th with a time of 20:26:88. Jacob Banister was 41st with a time of 20:42:49. Drew Webster was 58th with a time of 21:42:58. Caleb Blackledge was 62nd and Drake Denman 73rd.

BOYS SMALL SCHOOL

In the small school division Buckeye Trail finished fifth, Shenandoah eighth, Newark Catholic 10th and Crooksville 13th.

Buckeye Trail was led by Austin Hastings in the 29th spot overall. He had a time of 19:19:74. Ethan Braniger was 35th overall with a time of 19:46:61. Wesley Shontz was 42nd with a time of 19:52:57. Bryce Eagon was 61st with his time of 20:39:19. Dawson Morton was 66th with a time of 20:54:50.

The Zeps Cale Bond was 45th overall with a time of 20:02:15. In 47th Jarrett Wentworth with a time of 20:12:58. Eli Dimmerling was 63rd with a time of 20:42:67. Mason Stottsberry finished in 71st and Austin Perkins at 72nd.

For Newark Catholic Jagger Bare finished 37th with a time of 19:47:89. Chris Geiger was 56th with a time of 20:27:28. Xavier Sutton was 87th with a time of 22:13:73. Ben Hammond was 90th with a time of 22:38:45 and Drew Caton was 104th.

Blaze Hunter finished 40th for Crooksville with his time of 19:49:04. Clay Burns was 98th with a time of 23:33:57. Alex Sandefur was 100th with a time of 24:05:58. Matthew Taylor was 107th and Dawson Dyer 120th.