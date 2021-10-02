PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon def. Havana, forfeit

Alden-Hebron def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Aledo (Mercer County) 32, Princeville 6

Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Burlington Central 14

Amboy-LaMoille 60, Kirkland Hiawatha 36

Amundsen 42, Von Steuben 14

Andrew 36, Stagg 6

Antioch 44, Grant 0

Arcola 51, ALAH 14

Argo 52, Reavis 33

Athens 62, Auburn 17

Batavia 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 20

Benton 30, Harrisburg 7

Bismarck-Henning 54, Catlin (Salt Fork) 41

Bolingbrook 20, Homewood-Flossmoor 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Lincoln Way Central 21

Breese Central 7, Salem 6

Breese Mater Dei 50, DuQuoin 14

Brother Rice 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel 36

Buffalo Grove 49, Elk Grove 6

Byron 63, Rock Falls 7

Cahokia 48, Centralia 7

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 22, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 8

Camp Point Central 58, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 20

Canton 31, Bartonville (Limestone) 19

Carbondale 53, Mount Vernon 7

Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Carmi White County 58, Edwards County 0

Carrollton 34, Greenfield-Northwestern 16

Cary-Grove 44, Huntley 13

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 47, Argenta-Oreana 0

Champaign Centennial 40, Bloomington 20

Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20

Charleston 34, Taylorville 28

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Southeast 14

Chester 55, Carlyle 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 28, Chicago Academy 16

Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6

Coal City 42, Manteno 14

Colfax Ridgeview 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Collinsville 54, Granite City 28

Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 12

Conant 39, Palatine 32

Crete-Monee 76, Thornridge 0

Crystal Lake Central 42, Crystal Lake South 37

Cumberland 56, Tri-County 8

Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 56, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28

Decatur MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Tremont 0

Deerfield 35, Highland Park 6

Dixon 26, Rockford Lutheran 7

Downers South 14, Hinsdale South 7

Downs Tri-Valley 54, Fieldcrest 6

Dunlap 42, East Peoria 0

Durand/Pecatonica 46, Dakota 0

Edwardsville 42, Alton 6

Effingham 28, Mt. Zion 27

El Paso-Gridley 14, Eureka 9

Elgin 61, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

Elmwood Park 24, Ridgewood 16

Elmwood-Brimfield 22, Macomb 18

Erie/Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 6

Evanston Township 49, Niles West 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8

Fairfield 80, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 30

Farmington 51, Rushville-Industry 12

Fenwick 35, Marmion 28

Freeburg 41, Roxana 13

Freeport 59, Rockford Jefferson 8

Fulton 42, Stockton 14

Galena 41, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, 2OT

Geneseo 48, Rock Island Alleman 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Oregon 0

Glenbard East 49, West Chicago 0

Glenbard South 41, Aurora (East) 6

Grayslake Central 59, Round Lake 28

Gurnee Warren 75, Waukegan 0

Hampshire 43, Prairie Ridge 42

Herrin 31, Massac County 20

Heyworth 54, Fisher 30

Highland 34, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14

Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 25

Hinsdale Central 30, Downers North 20

Hoffman Estates 48, Fremd 31

Hononegah 14, Belvidere North 9

Hubbard 28, Curie 7

IC Catholic 29, Wheaton Academy 16

Illini West (Carthage) 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 6

Illinois Valley Central 54, Stanford Olympia 14

Johnsburg 35, Sandwich 0

Joliet Catholic 41, St. Laurence 7

Joliet West 33, Romeoville 14

Kankakee (McNamara) def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit

Kelly 54, Gage Park 6

Kewanee 24, Hall 22

Knoxville 54, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 26

LaSalle-Peru 49, Woodstock North 7

Lake Forest 56, Libertyville 19

Lake Zurich 31, Mundelein 7

Larkin 28, Bartlett 21

Lemont 61, Bremen 22

Lena-Winslow 38, DePaul College Prep 27

Lewistown 38, Warsaw West Hancock 6

Leyden 40, Proviso East 14

Lincoln 35, Mattoon 34

Lisle (Benet Academy) 20, Niles Notre Dame 17

Lisle 7, Herscher 0

Lockport 21, Lincoln Way West 13

Machesney Park Harlem 39, Rockford Boylan 13

Macon Meridian 35, Shelbyville 28

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Maine South 32, Glenbrook South 17

Marion 49, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 14

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 7

Mascoutah 34, Triad 10

McHenry 49, Dundee-Crown 13

Mendota 60, Sherrard 0

Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 26

Minooka 33, Oswego East 10

Moline 41, East Moline United 0

Momence 46, Gilman Iroquois West 20

Monmouth United 66, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 34

Montgomery County, Mo. 42, Greenville 28

Monticello 28, Rantoul 0

Montini 28, Providence 3

Morris 49, Kaneland 35

Morton 40, Metamora 30

Moweaqua Central A&M 29, Warrensburg-Latham 6

Murphysboro/Elverado 1, West Frankfort 0

Naperville Neuqua Valley 31, Metea Valley 0

Naperville North 38, Naperville Central 27

Nashville 49, Carterville 13

New Trier 63, Glenbrook North 7

Niles North 62, Maine East 0

Nokomis 53, Alton Marquette 14

Normal Community 42, Peoria (H.S.) 38

Normal West 2, Urbana 0

Oak Lawn Community 27, Tinley Park 26

Oak Lawn Richards 14, Blue Island Eisenhower 3

Oak Park River Forest 41, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7

Oswego 24, Plainfield North 17, 2OT

Ottawa Marquette 21, LeRoy 6

Pana 55, Litchfield 8

Paris 49, Marshall 6

Payton 3, Raby 0

Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16

Peotone 26, Streator 20

Pittsfield 29, New Berlin 0

Plano def. Harvard, forfeit

Polo 66, River Ridge 6

Princeton 41, Sterling Newman 0

Prospect 50, Wheeling 6

ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 24, Stark County 8

Red Bud def. Dupo, forfeit

Richmond-Burton 42, Sycamore 20

Richwoods 1, Harvey Thornton 0

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Westmont 0

Riverton 52, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 24

Robinson 14, Newton 0

Rochelle 41, Marengo 32

Rock Island 33, Galesburg 30, OT

Rockford Auburn 24, Belvidere 0

Rockridge 27, Morrison 8

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, Jacksonville 10

Sandburg 30, Lincoln-Way East 27

Seneca def. Watseka (coop), forfeit

Senn 24, Foreman 6

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 46, Eldorado 6

Shepard 21, Evergreen Park 10

Simeon 42, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 6

South Elgin 57, Streamwood 8

Springfield 40, Normal University 0

St. Bede 13, Bureau Valley 7

St. Charles East 28, Geneva 20

St. Charles North 31, Lake Park 22

St. Edward 34, Chicago Christian 14

St. Francis 49, Aurora Christian 30

St. Ignatius 45, De La Salle 7

St. Joseph-Ogden 33, Bloomington Central Catholic 0

St. Rita 42, Nazareth 39

St. Viator 28, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14

Sterling 50, Quincy 18

Stevenson 56, Zion Benton 12

Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 13

Taft 15, Chicago (Lane) 12

Thornton Fractional South 33, Oak Forest 16

Tolono Unity 48, Pontiac 6

Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 13

Unity/Seymour Co-op 12, Beardstown 0

Vandalia 34, Staunton 20

Vernon Hills 40, Maine West 0

Washington 22, Pekin 21

Waterloo 48, Jerseyville Jersey 24

Waubonsie Valley 17, DeKalb 10

Wauconda 29, Lakes Community 13

Westville 14, Fithian Oakwood 12

Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 20

Williamsville 52, North-Mac 28

Willowbrook 47, Addison Trail 7

Wilmington 21, Reed-Custer 14

Winnebago 69, Rockford Christian 24

Woodstock 24, Ottawa 20

Woodstock Marian 29, Leo 0

Yorkville 14, Aurora (West Aurora) 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thornton Fractional North vs. Hillcrest, ccd.

