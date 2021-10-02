Fatal Accident in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office believe alcohol to be a factor in an accident that claimed of two people.

The accident took place around 3:10am Saturday morning in the 31000 block of US 36 in Newcastle Township. Deputies said that 26-year-old Tiffani Maybury of Mount Vernon, Ohio was traveling west on US 36 when her vehicle was struck head on by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Macy Wolford of Warsaw, Ohio.

Deputies said Wolfold’s vehicle was traveling east when it went left of center striking Maybury’s vehicle.

Both Maybury and her passenger 42-year-old Brent Kauffman were pronounced deceased on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies said Wolford was taken by emergency squad to Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. The extent of Wolford’s injuries are unknown at this time.