7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol616914

Updated on Saturday, October 2nd 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

Sunday: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. High of 73°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the morning, and then showers likely in the afternoon. High of 74°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 77°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers possible High of 77°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High of 75°.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers possible. High of 74°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High of 74°.

DISCUSSION:

Early on in the week, a slow moving cold front will near our area. As it approaches a stronger southwestern flow will be created which will cause temperatures and dewpoints to be well above their climatological average. The low is expected to weaken as it approaches which means the front will dissipate and not reach our area.

Early to mid-week, the weakening closed low will continue to move towards us. Without a significant attached front we won’t be cooling off drastically as the low approaches. Southwestern flow continues into next weekend causing enhanced rain chances daily.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

