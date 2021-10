Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday, October 2 Top 25 College Football

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 8 Arkansas, noon

No. 3 Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Penn St. vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Michigan St. vs. W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 21 Baylor, 7 p.m.

No. 20 UCLA vs. Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 22 Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.

No. 23 NC State vs. Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Clemson vs. Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

MLS

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Seattle at accesso ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

EPGA – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

PGA – Sanderson Farms Championship

LPGA – ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

Tennis

WTA – Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, Chicago, Ill.

WTA – Astana Open, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Sunday, October 3 NFL

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New York, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bayat New England, 8:20 p.m.

MLB

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

MLS

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at El Paso County Coliseum, 9 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

EPGA – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

PGA – Sanderson Farms Championship

LPGA – ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series- YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.