Two Stores Celebrate Grand Opening at Colony Square Mall Today

Local News
Gunnar Consol173

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Not only is today October first, which marks the beginning of the spookiest month of the year, but it was also the first day of operations for two new businesses in the Colony Square Mall.

One of the stores that opened today was Lunar Celtic Dream, which prides itself in being a mystic boutique.

“We pretty much have everything, we range anywhere from; crystals, incense, essential oils. We have candles, homemade soaps -we make all of those ourselves, we have boho clothing. So we have a little bit of everything for our clientele,” Shonda Rine, proprietor of Lunar Celtic Dream stated.

In addition to having something for everyone, they also have an attached photography studio -Shutter Up Photography- because since Sears closed, Zanesville has been without an indoor photography studio. The second store to open today was Vals Hidden Treasures. It is a store that has everything under the sun for severely marked down prices. They’re able to do this by selling perfectly good products that were either returned or deemed liquidated in a closing sale. This means they’re able to have a variety of things for rock bottom prices with a new inventory coming in every Saturday.

“We have from dining room tables, to gaming tables, to computers, HBA, kitchen things, appliances, pillows, sheets, blankets, toys, scrapbooking things, like anything really,” Valerie McNutt, proprietor of Vals Hidden Treasures said.

Both stores are running raffle ticket drawings for prizes and are open whenever the mall is open. Lunar Celtic Dream and Val’s Hidden Treasures both have Facebook pages that you can reach out to them on and learn more.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

South Zanesville FD’s Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Happening Sunday

Gunnar Consol

Former Area Elementary School Principal Sentenced

George Hiotis

Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Edward!

Gunnar Consol