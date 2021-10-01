Two Stores Celebrate Grand Opening at Colony Square Mall Today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Not only is today October first, which marks the beginning of the spookiest month of the year, but it was also the first day of operations for two new businesses in the Colony Square Mall.

One of the stores that opened today was Lunar Celtic Dream, which prides itself in being a mystic boutique.

“We pretty much have everything, we range anywhere from; crystals, incense, essential oils. We have candles, homemade soaps -we make all of those ourselves, we have boho clothing. So we have a little bit of everything for our clientele,” Shonda Rine, proprietor of Lunar Celtic Dream stated.

In addition to having something for everyone, they also have an attached photography studio -Shutter Up Photography- because since Sears closed, Zanesville has been without an indoor photography studio. The second store to open today was Vals Hidden Treasures. It is a store that has everything under the sun for severely marked down prices. They’re able to do this by selling perfectly good products that were either returned or deemed liquidated in a closing sale. This means they’re able to have a variety of things for rock bottom prices with a new inventory coming in every Saturday.

“We have from dining room tables, to gaming tables, to computers, HBA, kitchen things, appliances, pillows, sheets, blankets, toys, scrapbooking things, like anything really,” Valerie McNutt, proprietor of Vals Hidden Treasures said.

Both stores are running raffle ticket drawings for prizes and are open whenever the mall is open. Lunar Celtic Dream and Val’s Hidden Treasures both have Facebook pages that you can reach out to them on and learn more.