South Zanesville FD’s Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Happening Sunday

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The much anticipated South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto Chicken Dinner is happening this Sunday.

Meals will be $10 each and will include half a grilled chicken, apple sauce, a roll, and coleslaw. They do this annual event to raise funds for them and Amrou Grotto.

“It’s a benefit for the fire department and the Grotto, they get half the proceeds, and the other half goes to buying firefighter equipment for the fire department,” Ethan Secoy, a South Zanesville firefighter/EMT stated.

The fundraiser is a win-win for everyone, especially since the community gets benefited twice.

“It helps the community out, it gets us better equipment to also help the community, so them buying chicken dinners kind of helps themselves out, gets us better equipment to better provide for them,” Secoy said.

You can begin ordering for carry-out, or enjoy limited onsite setting selection at 11AM and the event will run until all the chicken is sold.