Muskingum Preps for Road Test at John Carroll

After a dominant 62-14 win over Wilmington College in week four, it’s on to the next opponent Saturday for Muskingum football. Just two weeks ago, the Muskingum Muskies were 2-0 for the first time since 2011, then hit a roadblock in shutout defeat against Marietta, and got back on track with a dominant performance last week against Wilmington College.

The Muskies second tough road test lurks Saturday afternoon in Cleveland at John Carroll. The Blue Streaks are coming off a 28-14 loss to Mount Union, and will be motivated to win. Offense seems to win championships these days, and Muskingum head coach Eric Ieuter is aware this was the case for his team against Wilmington College.

“Offensively Jordan Garrett lead the way, and our wide outs really bounced back and upfront we were really physical so it was a good day for our offense” Ieuter said.

In order to play a tough opponent in John Carroll, The Muskies have to play tough, and be ready for a tough environment.

“John Carroll is a perennial power and were excited to go play a great program and can’t wait to get up there” Ieuter explained. Muskingum faces John Carroll on the road Saturday, October, 2nd at 1:30pm, before entering their bye week October 9th.