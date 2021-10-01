High School Scoreboard 9.30.21

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 0 LICKING HEIGHTS: 0

Lady Devils now 6-4-2, will travel to Mt. Vernon on Tuesday.

TRI-VALLEY: 6 SHERIDAN: 2

The Scotties move to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the MVL. Tri-Valley’s Alicia Ritchie has 2 goals and 2 assists. Lexie Littick had a goal and 2 assists. Ally Barclay finished with a goal and assist. Also scoring goals were Lexi Klotzbach and Nevaeh Peffers. Alison Yingling had 3 saves in goal.

JOHN GLENN: 4 RIVER VIEW: 0

Bella Eubanks put John Glenn on the board first with 3:11 in the first half. In the second half Becca Spohn netted two goals and Angela Kumler scored another with just 1:56 left in the half. The Little Muskies goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers made 0 saves off 0 shots.

River View goalkeeper Paige Stone made 7 saves off 11 shots.

John Glenn now moves to 6-5 overall and 6-0 in the MVL. River View is now 3-6-2 overall and 3-2-1 in the MVL.

LICKING VALLEY: 0 WATKINS MEMORIAL: 5

Erin Selfe had 14 saves in goal.

HEATH: 3 LAKEWOOD: 1

Allie Dunlap scored 2 goals in the win and Brielle Keck added a goal as well for the Bulldogs.

VOLLEYBALL:

PHILO: 0 SHERIDAN: 3

The Generals won 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21.

JOHN GLENN: 3 MAYSVILLE: 0

The Little Muskies defeated the Panthers 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.

John Glenn was led by Emma Dolan had 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks. Lauren Blair 24 assists, 3 kills, 6 digs. Abby Buchtel 18 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces. Emma Johnson 6 kills, 14 digs. Hannah DeMattio 5 kills, 2 blocks. Kara Fields 4 kills, 4 blocks.

Maysville Leaders: Izzy Hutchison 5 kills, 17 digs. Rachel Jarvis 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace.

TRI-VALLEY: 3 RIVER VIEW: 1

NEW LEXINGTON: 3 MORGAN: 0

The Panthers win 25-19, 25-23 and 25-23. New Lexington’s Jerilynn Koehler tallied 15 kills. Trinity Cook had 10 kills.

GRANVILLE: 0 WATKINS MEMORIAL 3

Granville volleyball lost in 3 to Watkins. 25-12, 25-17, 25-12.

Paige Hamilton had 7 kills. Ava Gossman had 7 digs. Kaylin Fuhrman had 8 digs Gracie Mack had 12 assists

COSHOCTON: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3

The Colts won 14-25,13-25 and 17-25. The Redskins Jalynn West had 10 assists in the match along with 4 blocks and 4 aces. Hailey Helter had 7 kills and 2 aces. Miyah Davis had 10 digs.



The loss drops the ‘Skins to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the MVL. The league-leading Colts improve to 10-1 in the MVL and 13-1 overall.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 3 CROOKSVILLE: 0

The Tornadoes defeated the Ceramics 25-13, 25-23, 25-19.

GIRLS TENNIS:

GRANVILLE: 3 BISHOP HARTLEY: 2

Marie Weis recorded her 20th win of the season leading the team to a 3-2 victory over Bishop Hartley. Kamryn Kirkham and Avery Spiker were also Blue Ace winners.