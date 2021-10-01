PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Gallatin def. Oakland Southern, Md., forfeit

Aliquippa 35, Beaver Area 7

Allentown Dieruff 33, Stroudsburg 14

Ambridge 35, Hopewell 9

Apollo-Ridge 41, Summit Academy 22

Archbishop Wood 30, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14

Armstrong 37, Mars 0

Athens 50, Hughesville 0

Avon Grove 14, Academy Park 8

Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0

Bald Eagle Area 15, Tyrone 9

Baldwin 21, Norwin 10

Beaver Falls 39, New Brighton 18

Bedford 55, Forest Hills 21

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 14

Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit

Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6

Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7

Bensalem 6, Council Rock North 0

Bentworth 49, Jefferson-Morgan 48

Berks Catholic 40, Daniel Boone 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, North Star 6

Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 16

Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7

Bishop McCort 36, Somerset 0

Bishop Shanahan 34, Sun Valley 0

Boiling Springs 43, Camp Hill Trinity 7

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Brookville 39, Moniteau 6

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

California def. Avella, forfeit

Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield Area 27

Canton 26, Wellsboro 0

Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0

Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6

Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7

Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 24

Central Dauphin 42, State College 21

Central Dauphin East 17, Cumberland Valley 10

Central Martinsburg 40, Richland 13

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7

Central York 60, South Western 0

Chartiers Valley 28, Blackhawk 13

Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 10

Cheltenham 36, William Tennent 24

Chester 42, West Chester Henderson 27

Chestnut Ridge 53, Greater Johnstown 7

Chichester 41, West Chester East 6

Clairton 28, Bishop Canevin 18

Clarion Area 34, Kane Area 26

Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Coatesville 50, Oxford 20

Cocalico 28, Solanco 14

Columbia 48, Octorara 46

Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 7

Conestoga 32, Haverford 19

Conestoga Valley 35, Elizabethtown 21

Conrad Weiser 52, Schuylkill Valley 21

Cornell 34, Union Area 22

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Cowanesque Valley 26, Towanda 19

Dallas 27, Williamsport 20

Danville 35, Montoursville 14

Deer Lakes 9, East Allegheny 7

Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18

Delone 49, Biglerville 0

Downingtown East 46, Unionville 13

Dubois 55, Bradford 0

Dunmore 17, Carbondale 8

East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14

Easton 44, Allentown Allen 8

Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0

Emmaus 41, Bethlehem Catholic 3

Ephrata 48, Lebanon 32

Erie McDowell 31, Erie Cathedral Prep 12

Exeter 77, Muhlenberg 7

Fairfield 31, Hanover 30

Father Judge 16, Penn Charter 14

Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Fort Cherry 29, Northgate 28

Fort Leboeuf 54, Fairview 7

Fox Chapel 28, Shaler 14

Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0

Freeport 33, Valley 6

Garnet Valley 65, Ridley 37

Gateway 53, Greater Latrobe 7

General McLane 34, Warren 31

Gettysburg 70, Eastern York 26

Glendale 21, Tussey Mountain 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Springdale 0

Greenville 28, Mercer 7

Grove City 32, Sharon 13

Hamburg 47, Kutztown 34

Hampton 45, Greensburg Salem 6

Harrisburg 31, Altoona 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Lower Dauphin 7

Hempfield 41, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Hickory 56, Titusville 7

Homer-Center 51, Penns Manor 20

Jersey Shore 38, Shamokin 0

Jim Thorpe 47, Pen Argyl 15

Juniata 37, Halifax 6

Juniata Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 18

Kennard-Dale 17, New Oxford 7

Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15

Kennett 14, Downingtown West 3

Knoch 27, Indiana 26

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Lancaster Catholic 14

Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7

Lewisburg 26, Central Columbia 3

Linsly, W.Va. 26, McGuffey 21

Littlestown 35, York County Tech 0

Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 7

Mapletown 15, Monessen 8

Marple Newtown 16, Radnor 13

Mastery Charter North 34, Latin Charter 28

McKeesport 41, Ringgold 0

Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0

Mid Valley 24, Riverside 21

Milton 15, Mifflinburg 14

Milton Hershey 34, Mifflin County 30

Minersville 28, Pine Grove 14

Mohawk 37, Elwood City Riverside 0

Moon 28, South Fayette 13

Mount Carmel 40, Bloomsburg 12

Mount Lebanon 51, North Allegheny 20

Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 12

Mount Union 60, Moshannon Valley 47

Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 14

Neumann-Goretti 26, Bonner-Prendergast 20

New Castle 14, Montour 10

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10

North Penn 42, Neshaminy 21

North Penn-Mansfield 35, Midd-West 14

North Schuylkill 56, Northern Lehigh 42

Northampton 21, East Stroudsburg South 20

Northern Lebanon 41, Northern Lebanon 0

Northern York 31, West Perry 14

Oil City 54, Franklin 8

Old Forge 54, Hanover Area 0

Owen J Roberts 7, Methacton 6

Palmerton 56, Schuylkill Haven 20

Parkland 27, Whitehall 7

Penn Cambria 40, Central Cambria 20

Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6

Penncrest 26, Harriton 8

Penns Valley 41, Bellefonte 14

Perkiomen Valley 56, Norristown 12

Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Seneca Valley 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Burrell 0

Pittston Area 21, Nanticoke Area 0

Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 8

Plum 23, Highlands 21

Pocono Mountain West 51, East Stroudsburg North 8

Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 10

Portage Area 49, United 12

Pottsgrove 36, Upper Merion 20

Pottsville 42, Southern Lehigh 26

Pottsville Nativity 35, Shenandoah Valley 26

Quakertown 36, Souderton 14

Red Lion 34, Northeastern 7

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

River Valley 43, Purchase Line 18

Rustin 43, Interboro 14

Salisbury 13, Palisades 10, OT

Saucon Valley 29, Bangor 22

Scranton 27, Wallenpaupack 21

Selinsgrove 40, Shikellamy 0

Serra Catholic 39, Shady Side Academy 7

Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6

Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7

Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, Ohio 14

South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 6

Southern Huntingdon 34, West Branch 21

Southmoreland 41, Derry 0

Spring Grove 34, Dover 14

Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 7

Springfield Montco 14, Wissahickon 6

St. Marys 35, Karns City 28

Steel Valley 40, Ligonier Valley 0

Sto-Rox 63, South Side 6

Strath Haven 17, Springfield Delco 14

Susquehannock 30, West York 12

Tri-Valley 53, Marian Catholic 0

Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19

Troy 42, Loyalsock 14

Union/AC Valley(FB) 36, Port Allegany 8

Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14

Upper Dauphin 36, Line Mountain 6

Upper Dublin 38, Harry S. Truman 0

Upper Perkiomen 29, Pottstown 0

Upper St. Clair 31, Peters Township 3

Valley View 38, Crestwood 7

Warwick 35, Manheim Central 28

Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit

Waynesboro 28, Greencastle Antrim 14

Waynesburg Central 27, Frazier 7

West Greene 41, Carmichaels 20

West Lawn Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6

West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit

Western Beaver 19, Seton-LaSalle 13

Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0

Williams Valley 44, Panther Valley 14

Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27

Windber 63, Meyersdale 0

Wyalusing 19, Montgomery 14

Wyoming Area 19, Lakeland 14

Wyomissing 41, Southern Columbia 21

York 36, Dallastown Area 20

York Catholic 39, Bermudian Springs 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.

