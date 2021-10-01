PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 28, Central – Wise 21

Albemarle 44, Orange County 0

Amherst County 39, Granby 14

Appomattox 48, Altavista 10

Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 7

Atlee 30, Mechanicsville High School 7

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Battlefield 42, Freedom (South Riding) 13

Bayside 47, Princess Anne 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Va. Episcopal 12

Booker T. Washington 40, Lake Taylor 18

Brentsville 35, Warren County 0

Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit

Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7

Castlewood 44, Bland County 28

Cave Spring 27, William Byrd 14

Centreville 43, W.T. Woodson 14

Chancellor 31, Spotsylvania 21

Chantilly 41, Alexandria City 27

Chatham 56, Nelson County 0

Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28

Chincoteague 35, Southampton Academy 28

Churchland 66, Grafton 14

Col. Richardson, Md. 48, Arcadia 6

Courtland 21, James Monroe 14

Craig County 34, Roanoke Catholic 18

Cumberland 46, Prince Edward County 44

Dinwiddie 35, Matoaca 14

Douglas Freeman 54, John Marshall 0

Eastern View 35, Caroline 0

Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12

Episcopal 16, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Fairfax 55, Edison 14

Fauquier 21, Millbrook 6

First Colonial 32, Landstown 22

Fishburne Military 45, Massanutten Military 12

Floyd County 20, Carroll County 18, OT

Frank Cox 21, Kellam 0

GW-Danville 39, Martinsville 0

Gar-Field 35, Colgan 0

Gate City 30, Lebanon 21

Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0

Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7

Green Run 27, Ocean Lakes 12

Greensville County 48, Surry County 28

Gretna 38, William Campbell 14

Halifax County 49, Jefferson Forest 32

Harrisonburg 16, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Heritage (Leesburg) 36, Loudoun Valley 14

Hermitage 38, J.R. Tucker 8

Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20

Highland Springs 52, Colonial Forge 7

Holston 28, Narrows 6

Isle of Wight Academy 34, Fredericksburg Christian 28

James Madison 33, George Marshall 7

James Wood 52, North Hagerstown, Md. 0

John Champe 34, Osbourn Park 6

Kempsville 55, Tallwood 14

Kenston Forest 57, Brunswick Academy 6

Kettle Run 35, Liberty-Bealeton 9

King George 55, Culpeper 7

King’s Fork High School 28, Grassfield 0

Lake Braddock 65, South Lakes 35

Lightridge 35, TJ-Alexandria 3

Manchester 48, Clover Hill 6

Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6

Meridian High School 61, Skyline 40

Midlothian 49, Cosby 14

Mills Godwin 21, Glen Allen 14

Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26

Norfolk Christian School 30, Hargrave Military 6

North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6

Northampton 49, Middlesex 14

Norview 40, Manor High School 14

Nottoway 28, Central of Lunenburg 14

Osbourn 17, Unity Reed 7

Oscar Smith 42, Indian River 0

Page County 42, Bath County 0

Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8

Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0

Portsmouth Christian 70, Fuqua School 0

Potomac 21, C.D. Hylton 15

Powhatan 39, Monacan 28

Radford 42, Alleghany 6

Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14

Riverbend 23, Brooke Point 20

Salem 24, Christiansburg 7

Sherando 13, Riverside 8

Smithfield 28, Poquoson 16

Snow Hill, Md. 48, Nandua 7

St. Christopher’s 14, Benedictine 7

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, Manassas Park 0

TJHS 14, Deep Run 12

Tazewell 47, Grundy 14

Thomas Dale 42, Prince George 29

Tuscarora 21, Loudoun County 12

Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30

Union 40, Thomas Walker 29

Varina 34, Hanover 12

Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35

Warhill 28, Jamestown 12

West Potomac 48, John R. Lewis 0

West Springfield 42, Oakton 28

Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6

Western Branch 63, Great Bridge 6

Woodgrove 48, Briar Woods 28

Woodside 7, Menchville 6

York 44, Tabb 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Graham, ccd.

Herndon vs. Wakefield, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com