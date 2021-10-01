PREP FOOTBALL=

Aliquippa 35, Beaver Area 7

Archbishop Wood 30, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14

Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0

Bald Eagle Area 15, Tyrone 9

Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit

Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6

Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7

Bensalem 6, Council Rock North 0

Berks Catholic 40, Daniel Boone 7

Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 16

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7

Boiling Springs 43, Camp Hill Trinity 7

California def. Avella, forfeit

Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18

Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0

Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6

Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7

Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 24

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7

Central York 60, South Western 0

Chichester 41, West Chester East 6

Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Coatesville 50, Oxford 20

Dallas 27, Williamsport 20

Danville 35, Montoursville 14

Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18

Delone 49, Biglerville 0

Dubois 55, Bradford 0

Dunmore 17, Carbondale 8

East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14

Easton 44, Allentown Allen 8

Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0

Emmaus 41, Bethlehem Catholic 3

Erie McDowell 31, Erie Cathedral Prep 12

Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0

Greenville 28, Mercer 7

Harrisburg 31, Altoona 0

Homer-Center 51, Penns Manor 20

Jersey Shore 38, Shamokin 0

Jim Thorpe 47, Pen Argyl 15

Juniata 37, Halifax 6

Kennett 14, Downingtown West 3

Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7

Littlestown 35, York County Tech 0

Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 7

Milton 15, Mifflinburg 14

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10

Old Forge 54, Hanover Area 0

Owen J Roberts 7, Methacton 6

Parkland 27, Whitehall 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Burrell 0

Pittston Area 21, Nanticoke Area 0

Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 10

Portage Area 49, United 12

Pottsville 42, Southern Lehigh 26

Rustin 43, Interboro 14

Salisbury 13, Palisades 10, OT

Saucon Valley 29, Bangor 22

Selinsgrove 40, Shikellamy 0

Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6

Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7

Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, Ohio 14

Southmoreland 41, Derry 0

Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 7

Strath Haven 17, Springfield Delco 14

Tri-Valley 53, Marian Catholic 0

Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19

Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14

Valley View 38, Crestwood 7

Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit

West Lawn Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6

West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit

Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0

Williams Valley 44, Panther Valley 14

Windber 63, Meyersdale 0

Wyomissing 41, Southern Columbia 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com