PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 35, Beaver Area 7
Archbishop Wood 30, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14
Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0
Bald Eagle Area 15, Tyrone 9
Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit
Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6
Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7
Bensalem 6, Council Rock North 0
Berks Catholic 40, Daniel Boone 7
Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 16
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7
Boiling Springs 43, Camp Hill Trinity 7
California def. Avella, forfeit
Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18
Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7
Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0
Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6
Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7
Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 24
Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7
Central York 60, South Western 0
Chichester 41, West Chester East 6
Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Coatesville 50, Oxford 20
Dallas 27, Williamsport 20
Danville 35, Montoursville 14
Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18
Delone 49, Biglerville 0
Dubois 55, Bradford 0
Dunmore 17, Carbondale 8
East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14
Easton 44, Allentown Allen 8
Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0
Emmaus 41, Bethlehem Catholic 3
Erie McDowell 31, Erie Cathedral Prep 12
Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0
Greenville 28, Mercer 7
Harrisburg 31, Altoona 0
Homer-Center 51, Penns Manor 20
Jersey Shore 38, Shamokin 0
Jim Thorpe 47, Pen Argyl 15
Juniata 37, Halifax 6
Kennett 14, Downingtown West 3
Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7
Littlestown 35, York County Tech 0
Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 7
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 14
North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10
Old Forge 54, Hanover Area 0
Owen J Roberts 7, Methacton 6
Parkland 27, Whitehall 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Burrell 0
Pittston Area 21, Nanticoke Area 0
Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 10
Portage Area 49, United 12
Pottsville 42, Southern Lehigh 26
Rustin 43, Interboro 14
Salisbury 13, Palisades 10, OT
Saucon Valley 29, Bangor 22
Selinsgrove 40, Shikellamy 0
Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6
Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7
Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, Ohio 14
Southmoreland 41, Derry 0
Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 7
Strath Haven 17, Springfield Delco 14
Tri-Valley 53, Marian Catholic 0
Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19
Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14
Valley View 38, Crestwood 7
Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit
West Lawn Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6
West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit
Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0
Williams Valley 44, Panther Valley 14
Windber 63, Meyersdale 0
Wyomissing 41, Southern Columbia 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
