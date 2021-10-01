PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit

Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7

California def. Avella, forfeit

Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit

West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com