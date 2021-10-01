PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit
Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7
California def. Avella, forfeit
Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit
West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Please follow and like us: