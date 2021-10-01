Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit

Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7

California def. Avella, forfeit

Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit

West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scores 10.1.21

Nichole Hannahs

Lamar Jackson back at practice for Ravens

Associated Press

Will Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead at Sanderson Farms

Associated Press