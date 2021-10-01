Former Area Elementary School Principal Sentenced

Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch says he is pleased with the sentence handed down Friday in the case of a former Frazeysburg elementary school principal who admitted to touching girls in a way that was harmful.

Cory Marling was sentenced to almost a year in jail by Judge Jay Vensil. Welch says had the judge imposed the maximum sentence he would not have been able to include the additional sanction of three years probation.

The prosecutor says that three years prohibits the defendant from attending any Tri-Valley events or being on school district property. Welch says as part of the hearing Marling also lost his teaching certificate.