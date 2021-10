TORONTO (AP) — In stories published September 29, 2021, about Marcus Semien hitting his 44th home run, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Davey Johnson, Rogers Hornsby and Brian Dozier were the only other second basemen in major league history to hit 40 home runs in a season. Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg hit 40 homers in 1990.

