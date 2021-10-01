Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Edward!

Local News
Gunnar Consol56

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Allow me to introduce you to the Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week: Edward!

He is a 3 month old coonhound/retriever and Labrador mix, and while it may seem contradictory, he is just as timid as he is energetic!

“He has a great personality, he’s very active. He’d be great in a home with children, and a space to run. We want to make sure that he have a fenced-in yard, and he can go on walks. He’s just really super sensitive to people. And that’s what you want in an animal,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager of the Animal Shelter Society stated.

He is an all around open-minded dog. Despite being shy, he just has to get comfortable around you before opening up and socializing. This makes him great around children, other dogs, and other pets. He doesn’t mind being transported either.

“He doesn’t have any problems riding in vehicles, we’ve taken to do some other events, and we’ve had some applications on him for folks. We want to make sure that he is able to have an outdoor type of lifestyle,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you’re interested in adopting Edward, you can head to the Animal Shelter Society’s website to submit an application online. Like all dogs that leave the shelter he is already neutered and caught up on all his vaccinations.

